Gadkari lays foundation stone for ₹90,000 crore e-way

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday laid the foundation stone for the 1,320 km-long Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway to be developed at an estimated cost of ₹90,000 crore by 2022.

The expressway aims to decongest the busy Delhi-Mumbai national corridor or NH-8. It is expected to reduce the distance between the two cities by about 150 km. The e-way will also reduce the distance between Delhi and important cities like Kota, Bhopal and Indore by about 100 km, according to a press statement.

The Delhi-Vadodara Expressway is being built in five phases. The bids have been invited for all the phases and are at various stages of finalisation. The Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is being constructed in three phases and work has been awarded for the first phase.

Mr. Gadkari, accompanied by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, also laid the foundation stone for an eight-lane access controlled Dwarka Expressway. This 29 km long road passes through Delhi and Haryana and will serve as an alternate link to NH-8 for road connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram. It will also connect western Delhi and parts of Haryana with Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.