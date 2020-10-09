Four criminals held after encounter in Begampur

Accused are wanted in several cases

Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested four criminals after an exchange of fire in Begumpur in the early hours of Thursday. The police said that around 50 rounds were fired from both sides.

DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that the accused have been identified as Sonu Mitraun (23), Amit (26), Rohit (23) and Ravinder Yadav (31). All of them were injured during the exchange of fire. They belong to Kala Jhatri Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, police said.

Mr. Yadav said that the criminals fired 22 rounds of bullets and police shot 28 rounds. “Our team received an information that criminals of a gang wanted in many cases would be coming to Rohini from Haryana to eliminate rival criminal. Acting on a tip off, a trap was laid on Khera Gaon,” he said. He added that at around 3.30 a.m., the gang members were spotted in a car. They were signalled to stop but they tried to escape. They sped on the vehicles but the police team managed to block their way, he said.

Later, they whipped out firearms and started firing on the police party. They fired three bullet rounds. However, none of policemen were injured since they were wearing bullet-proof jackets. In retaliation, the police team fired back, Mr. Yadav said.

The accused sustained bullet injuries and were taken to BSA Hospital for treatment. Police claimed that pistols, live cartridges, high quality bullets proof jackets among other articles have been recovered from their possession.