Fire breaks out in Ghaziabad
There was no immediate report of injury to any person due to the fire in the commercial hub
A major fire broke out in Khoda area adjoining Noida on Sunday night and firefighting was underway, officials said.
Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot while police personnel were also deployed even as a large number of people came out on roads.
There was no immediate report of injury to any person due to the fire in the commercial hub.
More details are awaited.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.