Experiential landscapes

The ongoing exhibition, Paradise Regained, illuminates the beauty and fragility of the world we live in

Published - May 16, 2024 09:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Umesh PK artwork on display at Palette Gallery

Umesh PK artwork on display at Palette Gallery | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“When the artist endeavours to create from nature,  it goes beyond  depiction of simple things, says KP Pradeep Kumar, an artist from Kochi, about his work  ‘The River Flowing through Me’,  on display at the Palette Art Gallery as  part of an ongoing exhibition ‘Paradise Regained’. The exhibition features  24 captivating works  by 10  artists, who have drawn  inspiration from  landscapes.

Lungs of the Earth

“Landscapes are  eternal with  wilderness and trees as the lungs of the Earth as a unifying theme” says art curator Uma Nair. The artists have portrayed  Kerala’s lush  forests, adds Nair, underlining the exhibition’s message of conservation and preservation.

Each artwork presents a compelling narrative, meticulously crafted by artists spanning generations,  from emerging artists to the seasoned Paramjit Singh whose dense and enigmatic landscapes, characterised  by expertly crafted brushstrokes and hues, emanate  a distinctive luminosity as they shift from realism to abstraction. Singh’s works showcase  rugged hills, boulders, trees, and the sky.

Sumesh artwork on display at Palette Gallery

Sumesh artwork on display at Palette Gallery | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Among those exhibiting their work, six hail from Kerala, each employing an unique technique to portray the region’s  forests. Noteworthy are the works of Umesh PK; an  aerial view of deep crimson bushes by  Prasad KP; the surreal study of passage of light by Shaji Appukuttan;  the tranquil essence of Sumesh Kumballur’s nocturnal tree; and the philosophical depth in Sanam Narayanan’s mixed media artworks on rice paper canvas. Every creation reflects the artist’s profound engagement with the world. 

The techniques and mediums employed include  pastels, graphite, watercolour washes, and gouache (a paint made from pigments bound in water-soluble gum) to make it opaque.

Fusion of colours

The colours used are layered, overlapping and fused, creating  visuals  that engage  the viewer at multiple levels. Despite their unique styles and preferences, the imaginative freedom of artists creates a dialogue between the visual elements and the underlying concepts. Collectively, it helps to enrich the artistic discourse.  For instance, Prasad’s narrative-driven works seek to unveil the interconnectedness of all-natural elements, as he emphasises  the ancient belief of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, where all entities are manifestations of a single life energy.

Joydeep Acharjee shows the  clash between towering human structures and the natural decay in the environment in his north-eastern home-town. Sanket Viramgami intertwines  aesthetic traditions, blending miniaturist styles from the Persian school with elements of traditional Indian crafts.

Sanam's artwork on display at Palette Gallery

Sanam's artwork on display at Palette Gallery | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The artists have dived into the complexities of contemporary existence, exploring themes of beauty, kindness, cruelty, loneliness, contentment, and loss. Amidst their profound reflections, are highlighted the tranquillity of life’s quieter moments and the assurance that all turbulence eventually subsides.

At Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links; Till June 1; 11am to 7pm

