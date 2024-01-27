Efforts of govts. making Delhi world-class, inclusive: L-G

January 27, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, in his Republic Day address on Friday, highlighted the development work undertaken by government agencies in the last year and said that many infrastructure projects are changing the face of the national capital.

“To make Delhi a world-class and inclusive city, our Central and local governments are making continuous efforts,” said Mr. Saxena, while refraining from mentioning the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. The Centre-appointed L-G has had run-ins with the elected Delhi government over several issues.

Mr. Saxena, in his televised address, said that 2023 was extremely important for both the nation and the city as they hosted the G-20 Summit for the first time. “I congratulate the DDA (Delhi Development Authority), PWD (Public Works Department), NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council), MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), Cantonment Board, Delhi Police, CPWD (Central Public Works Department), NHAI, (National Highways Authority of India) and the Indian Air Force for this success and the thousands of personnel and workers who worked day and night. I also thank all the people in Delhi-NCR, with whose participation this was possible,” the L-G added.

Lauds infra push

Talking about the Central infrastructure projects undertaken, he added, “Two world-class convention centres were launched by the Government of India in the Capital in the form of Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi. Similarly, the RRTS [Regional Rapid Transit System] line has started between Delhi and Meerut. Now, work is in progress for the Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat RRTS lines.”

Mr. Saxena also said that Delhi has modernised its public transport system to suit the needs of the residents. “I am very proud to say that by 2025, 80% of Delhi’s buses will be electric, which will be a big achievement at the global level. This will be supported by the Government of India under FAME II [phase two for the Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles scheme].”

He also lauded Delhi Police for utilising technology for the effective enforcement of law and order.

“Adoption of multi-pronged strategies, crime mapping and identification of hotspots, deployment of personnel on roads and patrolling was ensured [by the police],” Mr. Saxena said.