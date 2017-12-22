DMRC to conduct safety drills

Two days after a trial train rolled back and crashed into a wall while being taken for maintenance at Kalindi Kunj Metro depot, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Thursday that it is planning to organise refresher courses and educational sessions for its staff to avoid similar mishaps in future.
Report to govt
In a report submitted to the Delhi government’s Transport Department, the DMRC said it will conduct safety drills for movement of trains in non-signalled areas for manual operation.
The report also stated that the DMRC will conduct refresher courses for all the personnel involved in maintenance of trains at its depots.
An inquiry into Tuesday’s incident had revealed that the train’s brakes were not recommissioned while it was being taken for washing on a ramp.
