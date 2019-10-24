Devise action plan to curb pollution: green panel

Following a plea seeking remedial action against pollution resulting from illegal marriage halls operating in Ghaziabad, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed authorities to devise an action plan to curb such pollution.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took note of a report furnished by an NGT-appointed committee pertaining to the action taken against such units.

The committee had representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the Divisional Commissioner, Meerut.

“It was found that there were violations of solid waste management rules, illegal extraction of groundwater and absence of requisite permissions (under relevant Environment Acts). Action taken by the authorities was to seal the borewells, passing of closure orders followed by disconnection of electricity,” the Bench noted.

While adding that preventive steps are required to curb such pollution, the Bench said, “In view of large-scale violations reported in the joint inspection report, apart from the remedial action already taken, it is necessary to ensure that such violations are not repeated for which continuous vigilance be maintained in the area. The authorities concerned must prepare a plan for the purpose.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Sri Om Tyagi who sought remedial action against illegal activities of marriage halls in Ghaziabad that were operating without requisite consent.