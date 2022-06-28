Demolition drive on Yamuna floodplains

DDA removes nearly 30 encroachments

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) carried out an anti-encroachment drive on a stretch of the Yamuna floodplains in the Sarai Kale Khan area on Monday, a senior official said.

Close to 30 illegal constructions were cleared. Officials said the exercise was carried out in pursuance of the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal.

People had encroached upon DDA land and constructed shanties while also carrying out agricultural work, which is prohibited, said another DDA official.

Out of nearly 80 illegal structures, around 30 constructions were removed on Monday, the official said, adding that the remaining encroachments would be cleared in subsequent phases of the drive.

A senior police officer confirmed that close to 30 shanties were demolished during the drive that was carried out on Monday morning.

“The officials had notified us regarding the same, following which, police assistance was provided,” the police officer added.

Between November and December 2015, the DDA had carried out a series of demolition drives in over 100 acres of the Yamuna floodplains, removing several illegal structures in the process.