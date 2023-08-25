Delhi riots: court acquits man, pulls up police for shoddy probe

August 25, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

A court here on Thursday acquitted a man in a 2020 north-east Delhi riots case and pulled up the city police, saying it filed the chargesheet in a “mechanical manner without actually investigating the incidents properly”.

This is the second time within a fortnight when a court has pulled up Delhi Police over its investigation in a riots case.

The present case was related to the Dayalpur violence, which had left several people injured and properties damaged. The police had filed four complaints, which were later clubbed during the investigation.

Karkardooma Court Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala observed that though the prosecution established the incident of riot and vandalism, it failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the presence of accused Javed in the unlawful assembly responsible for the incident.

While acquitting Javed, the court criticised the investigating officer for “artificial statements” about his involvement with the mob responsible for the violence.

“It is also established on the record that the charge sheet was filed for multiple incidents in this case, in a mechanical manner and without actually investigating such incidents properly,” it said.

The court also referred back the investigation to the SHO concerned, who has been directed to take further steps in respect of incidents reported by the complainants--Salman and Mujahid. The court observed that Salman had never identified Javed as an accused in the case.

On August 16, the same court had pulled up Delhi Police for manipulating evidence in another case related to the riots.