Delhi

Delhi reports 227 new virus cases, 8 deaths

Delhi witnessed 227 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the city to 6,33,276, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, eight more deaths have been reported in 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,782. A total of 81,550 tests was done in a day.

Recoveries

Of the total cases, 6,20,374 people have recovered and there are 2,120 active cases in Delhi, the bulletin stated.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.28% on Thursday and the overall positivity till now is 6.24%, as per the bulletin.

Containment zones

There were 2,107 containment zones in Delhi as on Thursday.

Out of the total 9,103 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the national capital, 8,099 beds were vacant.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2021 12:17:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-reports-227-new-virus-cases-8-deaths/article33630028.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY