Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across entire network

At present, the UPI option is available in over 125 stations

August 04, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

To enhance passenger convenience, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended the option of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to all ticket counters across the network. Commuters can now make payments to recharge smart cards/purchase metro QR tickets using UPI.

At present, the UPI option is available in over 125 stations, offering a faster, more convenient, and secure mode of payment to streamline ticketing services and contribute to the overall modernisation of public transportation in Delhi/NCR. The remaining ticket counters will be upgraded within a week’s time.

