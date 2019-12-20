Delhi, Gurugram face bottlenecks over anti-CAA stir

Several arterial roads and major parts of central Delhi witnessed heavy congestion on Thursday due to barricades put up by the police to prevent people from reaching the protest venue.

Traffic snarls were common across the city with the situation on the border areas turning worse as the Delhi police barricaded roads and imposed traffic restrictions to clampdown on planned protests against the CAA.

The movement of traffic from Gurugram to Delhi and Noida to Delhi was among the worst affected.

Ritu Raj, who lives in DLF Phase-3, left for IGI from U block at 8 a.m. But he got caught in the traffic jam till 9.15 a.m and his relative missed his flight to Chennai.

The traffic jam extended from Rajokri flyover to IFFCO Chowk, which is around 5 km from the point of barricading by the Delhi police on the Delhi-Gurugram border. The congestion then spread to another five kilometre till the Signature Towers on the Gurugram side due to restriction on entry to Delhi.

Commuters took to Facebook and Twitter to share their experiences and caution fellow drivers headed towards Delhi.

The traffic restrictions have been imposed to stop the movement of protesters from Delhi-NCR, a police officer said.

The Delhi Police and Gurugram police Twitter handles were regularly advising motorists to take alternative roads due to restrictions.

A senior police officer said that they had deployed extra traffic police personnel to manage vehicle movement. They kept updating social media with traffic updates. The traffic became normal after 4 p.m. on most of the roads. The traffic in central Delhi was cleared after 9 pm.