Delhi

Delhi govt. to feed 10-12 lakh from today

Creating more centres to provide food, says CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi government is preparing to arrange 3,000 centres, each with a capacity of feeding 500 people per day, to feed 10 to 12 lakh people in need from Wednesday.

Currently, food is available at around 800 locations in Delhi.

From tomorrow, 2,500 schools and 250 night shelters will start distributing food to 500 people, each bringing the total number of centres between 2,800 and 3,000.

To avoid crowding

“We were feeding 3.5 lakh-4 lakh people daily until now, and we will start feeding 10-12 lakh people from tomorrow. Upon further deliberations on this, we found out that people were crowding at the food centres. So we decided to create more centres,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 10 schools in the Patparganj Assembly constituency had been assigned the task of providing food to 15,000-20,000 people everyday.

These, he said, included the Govt. Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Chilla; RSKV West Vinod Nagar; RSKV, J J Colony Khichripur ; MCD Primary School, Dhobi Ghat, Block 6,7,8; RSKV/SBV East Vinod Nagar ; RSKV/SBV Patparganj ; RSKV/ SBV Mandawali No.1; RSKV/SBV Mandawali No 3; EDMC Primary school Chander Vihar ; and EDMC Primary School, Mandawali Village.

Stating that this was the fifth day of food distribution at schools in Patparganj, Mr. Sisodia said officials and staff were strictly practising physical distancing while handing out meals at the centres.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

