Delhi govt. launches new film policy
The policy will help create jobs, boost the economy and attract tourists to the city: Sisodia
Aiming to make Delhi a global destination for film production and attract tourism, the Delhi government on Friday launched the ‘Delhi Film Policy 2022’.
Launching the policy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Delhi Film Policy 2022 will create massive employment and economic development opportunities in Delhi along with attracting tourism to the national Capital.”
The policy was announced by the Delhi government in the 2022-23 budget. The policy includes setting up a ₹30 crore fund to support producers, subsidies up to ₹3 crore for filmmakers, providing a ‘Film Card’ to avail discounts on hospitality services and hosting an international film festival every year, among other features.
The Minister said the policy has been prepared after studying film promotion and tourism policies at the global level, adding, “The Delhi Film Policy is a progressive policy of the Kejriwal government to help create jobs, boost the economy of the Capital and instil a sense of pride among the people.”
Filmmakers would get all clearances related to film shooting from up to 25 agencies, depending on the locations, in only 15 days through “single window e-film clearance”, Mr. Sisodia said.
