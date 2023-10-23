HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Govt identifies eight more pollution hotspots; will use dust suppressants: Gopal Rai

Delhi’s air quality turned “very poor” on October 22 for the first time since May

October 23, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Water is being sprayed to control air pollution at ring road, In New Delhi on October 22, 2023.

Water is being sprayed to control air pollution at ring road, In New Delhi on October 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The government has identified eight more pollution hotspots in addition to the existing 13 in the national capital, and special teams will be deployed there to check pollution sources, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on October 23.

After a meeting with 28 departments to ensure the effective implementation of pollution mitigation measures in the capital, Mr. Rai said the government has also decided to use dust suppressant powder to prevent dust pollution in the city.

Delhi’s air quality turned “very poor” on October 22 for the first time since May, mainly due to a drop in temperature and wind speed, which allowed pollutants to accumulate.

“In addition to the 13 existing air pollution hotspots in Delhi, we are focusing on eight places where the AQI has exceeded the 300-mark. These locations include Shadipur, ITO, Mandir Marg, Nehru Nagar, Patparganj, Sonia Vihar, Dhyan Chand Stadium, and Moti Bagh,” the Minister told a press conference.

He added that special teams will be deployed at the eight places to identify pollution sources and take corrective measures in collaboration with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Mr. Rai also mentioned that District Collectors have been instructed to conduct field visits on October 25 and ensure the strict implementation of pollution mitigation measures.

“Directions have also been issued to use dust suppressant powder in anti-smog guns to prevent dust pollution. The anti-dust campaign will be strengthened, and more field visits will be conducted,” he said.

Related Topics

air pollution / Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.