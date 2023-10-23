Delhi Govt identifies eight more pollution hotspots; will use dust suppressants: Gopal Rai

October 23, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - New Delhi

The government has identified eight more pollution hotspots in addition to the existing 13 in the national capital, and special teams will be deployed there to check pollution sources, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on October 23.

After a meeting with 28 departments to ensure the effective implementation of pollution mitigation measures in the capital, Mr. Rai said the government has also decided to use dust suppressant powder to prevent dust pollution in the city.

Delhi’s air quality turned “very poor” on October 22 for the first time since May, mainly due to a drop in temperature and wind speed, which allowed pollutants to accumulate.

“In addition to the 13 existing air pollution hotspots in Delhi, we are focusing on eight places where the AQI has exceeded the 300-mark. These locations include Shadipur, ITO, Mandir Marg, Nehru Nagar, Patparganj, Sonia Vihar, Dhyan Chand Stadium, and Moti Bagh,” the Minister told a press conference.

He added that special teams will be deployed at the eight places to identify pollution sources and take corrective measures in collaboration with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Mr. Rai also mentioned that District Collectors have been instructed to conduct field visits on October 25 and ensure the strict implementation of pollution mitigation measures.

“Directions have also been issued to use dust suppressant powder in anti-smog guns to prevent dust pollution. The anti-dust campaign will be strengthened, and more field visits will be conducted,” he said.