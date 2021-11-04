Delhi Govt. announces e-market for city traders

Portal will give a global online identity to entrepreneurs: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced ‘Dilli Bazaar’, an e-marketplace, where every small and big entrepreneur from the Capital will have their own e-commerce store.

He said the portal would give a global online identity to entrepreneurs and enable shoppers to go on virtual walkthroughs of Delhi’s markets and buy any product they like from their homes.

“The Delhi Government has taken up an initiative that is going to bring prosperity to the ventures of Delhi’s traders and businesspersons, industrialists and professionals. We are developing a website called ‘Dilli Bazaar’, wherein each and every entrepreneur of the city will get to have their own online shop,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a digital briefing.

Virtual bazaars

“One will be able to showcase all their products and services on this portal. Virtual bazaars are being developed on this portal,” he said.

Prominent markets ranging from Khan Market, Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar to neighbourhood DDA markets located at residential colonies in the Capital would have a presence on the portal which, the Chief Minister said, was expected to be up and running by August next year.

Not just business-to-business transactions between shops and businesses in Delhi and any part of the world, the portal would also enable virtual business exhibitions on which individuals from the world over could participate.

“The portal will further make it possible to hold unique online exhibitions instead of limiting an exhibition to a fixed area and a fixed number of people this portal will promote endless opportunities for even the most niche products,” he said.

“‘Dilli Bazaar’ will be a huge support to start-ups. These start-ups will get a great push in their ventures with exposure to a marketplace like such. I am of the view that this is a one-of-a-kind initiative and there’s no such avenue available across the world yet,” he added.

Maintain COVID norms

The CM further talked about maintaining COVID-appropriate behaviour during the festivities and asked citizens to exercise due caution while visiting markets.

“I have seen pictures from markets as well where norms are being flouted. I fold my hands before the people of Delhi and place forth an earnest request — please wear your masks, please follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said.

“It was at this time itself last year when COVID cases boomed and badly affected the festivities of the State. Please don’t be irresponsible. I am not asking this for any personal gains, it is you who will fall sick. It is you whose families will be under threat,” he said.