DCW issues a notice to I&B Ministry and Delhi Police over an offensive advertisement

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) wrote to Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur seeking an action against a perfume brand for “misogynistic advertisement” that promoted “gang-rape culture.” The Commission has also issued a notice to the Delhi Police to register an FIR and remove the content from mass media.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a letter to I&B Minister describing the events in the objectionable advertisement which was offensive to women and promoting violence against women and girls.

She sought strict action by the ministry to ban the advertisement, and to build a robust system that keeps a check on not broadcasting such “filthy” advertisements that promote rape culture.

The Commission has also demanded a heavy penalty on the perfume brand so that other companies refrain from playing such “dirty tactics for cheap publicity.”

Along with I&B Ministry, the Delhi Police has been asked to register an FIR in the said case, removal of content from mass media, and the team has been asked to provide an action taken report by June 9.

“Are you making perfume ads or promoting gang rape mentality? What level of inferiority is being sold by hiding it under the guise of creativity,” the Chairperson wrote in a tweet.