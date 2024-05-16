GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CUET postponed due to logistical issues beyond NTA’s control: UGC Chairman

Published - May 16, 2024 01:35 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Ankur Singh
Student outside a CUET test centre in Delhi.

Student outside a CUET test centre in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

University Grants Commission Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2024 tests at all 258 centres in Delhi were postponed “due to some logistical issues beyond the control of the NTA”. Fresh admit cards will be issued to the students in Delhi, he added.

CUET, which is the admission test for universities across the country, is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). On Tuesday, the NTA posted a message on its website saying the tests for all four papers — chemistry, biology, English and general test — that were to be held on Wednesday were rescheduled for May 29 . Exams in other parts of the country were held as per schedule.

Meanwhile, students expressed anguish over the issue. While some who had travelled from other States to appear for the exams in the city were unsure about their next course of action, many were apprehensive about how the process of normalisation of scores would affect them.

Mayank Gautam, who had come to Delhi from Baghpat in U.P., said, “I received the news at the last minute. It was quite disappointing.” Similarly, Piku, who had come from Assam, said she has no option but to spend a lot of time and money to return to Assam and come again in time for the rescheduled exams.

Many students and parents said they did not know about the exams being postponed till they reached the centre. Nemika Verma said, “I found out about it only after reaching the centre. Even there, officials did not provide us with any information.”

Aarnav said he was worried that he would lose out to his peers after the normalisation of his scores. “Normalisation could be a problem for students like me. How will the NTA ensure fairness when the tests for the same subjects are being conducted twice?”

