COVID-19 vaccination for 60 years and above starts in Delhi

The drive is being held in the city at 192 hospitals, out of which 136 are paid private hospitals and 56 are free government hospitals, according to the Delhi government.

People who are 60 years of age and above and those in the 45-59 age bracket with co-morbidities started getting the COVID-19 vaccine in the city from Monday.

Beneficiaries have the option to pre-register via CoWin 2.0 or Arogya Setu app, or walk in at any of the registered vaccination sites, register there and get vaccinated.

Those with co-morbidities have to get a medical certificate from a registered medical practitioner detailing their condition before registering.

The 136 private vaccination centres will be allowed to charge up to ₹250 per person per dose and it is free at the 56 government hospitals.

“COVID-19 vaccination for general public started around 11 a.m. About 20 people have been vaccinated till 12.30 p.m. Walk-in registration without any prior booking is happening,” said Chhavi Gupta, spokesperson of Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Also, 10 people (healthcare workers) had been administered the second dose of the vaccine till now at the hospital on Monday.

At other hospitals also vaccination is happening for general public and healthcare workers.

“About 100 people have been vaccinated till 1.30 p.m. today, out of which, about 70 people are above 60 years of age. People of this age group are very enthusiastic to get vaccinated and we started around 11 a.m. as they were already waiting to get vaccinated,” Jatindera P. Singh, medical superintendent of Tirath Ram Shah Hospital, a private hospital, told The Hindu.

Dr. Singh said that they were getting people who had registered online and also those who register at the hospital.