Court dismisses students’ plea

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a plea by nine Jawaharlal Nehru University students opposing the Delhi Police notices asking them to appear before a court to record their statements over their willingness or unwillingness to take polygraph tests in connection with the Najeeb Ahmed case.

Dismissing their plea, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Patiala House courts Sumit Dass asked all them to appear before the court on April 6 to record their statements on undergoing the test.

Police notices opposed

The students had opposed the Delhi Police notices seeking their presence before a Magistrate for recording their statements on their willingness or unwillingness to undergo a lie detection test.

“There’s no provision under the Criminal Procedure Code whereby the court of a Magistrate may direct any person to undergo lie detector test or direct him or her to record consent or refusal for it,” the lawyer for these students had submitted before the court.

The Crime Branch of the city police had said that the lie detection test was required to trace Najeeb Ahmad.

The police had initiated procedures to conduct the test after the High Court asked them to explore other avenues of probe since all other leads had failed.