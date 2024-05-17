GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Confusion continues to prevail at CUET centres on Day 2

Published - May 17, 2024 01:35 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Student outside a CUET exam centre in Delhi on Thursday.

Student outside a CUET exam centre in Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2024 tests were conducted in Delhi on Thursday amid confusion over test centres and admit cards. Many students said their test centres were changed at the last minute and that they faced problems in getting printouts of their admit cards that were issued late on Wednesday.

A day earlier, CUET-UG tests were rescheduled across all centres in Delhi after the National Testing Agency posted a message on its website saying the tests had been postponed “due to unavoidable reasons” and that students needed to download fresh admit cards.

Abhinandan Ghosh, who appeared for the tests on Thursday, said his test centre had been changed from Rohini to Nangloi. “Initially, my centre was in Rohini, but it was later changed to Nangloi. Many others faced problems reaching the centre as it was changed at the last minute,” he said.

Ananya Sharma said she received the notification about her new admit card at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. “I could not get my admit card printed so late at night and had to line up outside a cyber cafe in the morning. Cyber cafes are no longer a common sight in the city. So, we had to go looking around for one early morning today,” she added.

Aarnav Ramachandran, who appeared for the Economics and Mathematics exam on Thursday, said he was a little apprehensive about the exams after NTA had postponed Wednesday’s tests to May 29.

“We got the revised admit card yesterday around 7.00 p.m. The information conveyed was definitely delayed, but it was still manageable for students who were proactive about checking the communication from NTA,” he said.

Meanwhile, a case was registered in Noida after a student appearing for exams in Greater Noida said her gold earrings worth ₹15,000, which she had submitted at the centre before entering the exam hall, were not returned to her.

Kabir Sardana, a doctor at RML Hospital in Delhi, said the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at NIMT College. He said after his daughter stepped out of the exam hall, the security staff said they had lost her earrings. The case has been lodged under sections pertaining to criminal breach of trust.

Related Topics

Delhi / university / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.