Communal harmony on show at idol installation ceremony in Delhi

Over a week after a temple was vandalised in Central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area, hundreds of people descended on the street for installation of idols in Durga Mandir on Tuesday.

The procession was carried out by several Hindu groups from across the Capital and was attended by members of the minority community as well, who also distributed food, water and other edibles to the devotees.

“Whatever happened was done by fools. The police should take strict action against the culprits. We all live here in peace and we have participated in the procession with our Hindu brothers to make it a success,” said a resident who identified himself as Ashraf Qureshi.

The procession began around 11 a.m. from Durga Mandir street with devotees chanting slogans such as ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. The procession went through Katra Baniyan, Naya Bas, Khari Baoli, Vivekanand Chowk, Fatehpuri Mosque and back to Durga Mandir street amid heavy police deployment.

The temple priest, along with a few others, then installed the idols and performed the rituals.

A resident who identified himself as Haji Sarfraz said, “It was a small parking matter which turned into a communal issue. Whether it’s a Shobha Yatra or a Moharram procession, people from Old Delhi participate in everything. We attended this to give a message of peace to the entire country.”

Meanwhile, shopkeepers decided to keep their establishments shut for a while. The shops were reopened by late afternoon.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari who was present at the procession said, “There has been brotherhood prevalent between the Hindus and Muslims for years. A few bad elements have damaged the temple premises and affected the brotherhood prevalent over here since ages.”

On June 30, a scuffle over parking between one Aas Mohd. and Sanjeev Gupta took a communal turn after which the area remained tense for two days.

During the procession, BJP MLA from North West Delhi Hans Raj Hans, lost his mobile phone after which a case of theft was registered at Hauz Qazi police station.