Delhi

College funds: DUTA seeks meeting with CM

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding the release of grants to the 12 Delhi University colleges that are fully funded by the AAP government.

Stating that funds released by the government to six colleges in September and other colleges later were not enough to pay pending salaries to employees, the DUTA said that close to 2,000 teachers and non-teaching staff have been affected.

The DUTA has requested a meeting with the CM to discuss the matter.

“Withholding grants citing excuses such as non-formation of governing bodies, paucity of funds, audits and corruption charges on these colleges is unwarranted and will cause irreparable damage to the reputation of these institutions and demoralise the employees and students,” the letter read.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2020 12:22:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/college-funds-duta-seeks-meeting-with-cm/article33331709.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY