Cobra trapped in bike rescued

A five-foot-long cobra was rescued by the Wildlife SOS rapid response unit recently after it was found trapped in the front wheel of a motorcycle in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The snake is currently under observation and will soon be released into its natural habitat.

The sight of a cobra crawling up the front wheel of a motorcycle left the residents of Exotica East Square in Indirapuram in a state of shock. Worried about the safety of the occupants, the housing society authorities immediately contacted Wildlife SOS.

A team of trained snake rescuers from the NGO rushed to the site. They said they had to be extremely careful while extricating the snake as it was trapped between the frame and the wheel of the motorcycle. It took almost 30 minutes for the team to carry out the rescue operation, after which the snake was carefully transferred into a safe transport container.