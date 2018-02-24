Clean air drive: 3,000 challans issued

The ‘Clean Air for Delhi’ campaign saw nearly 7,000 environmental violations and about 3,000 challans issued for a range of infractions, ranging from open burning of waste, construction and road dust violations, vehicular pollution, and 635 cases of traffic congestion.

The campaign was launched jointly by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 10 to find a permanent solution to the problem of pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Roughly ₹9 crore was collected in fines as part of the drive, said Dr. Vardhan. “The aim was not really to impose heavy fines but rather to get officials from State and the Central governments to implement a system that can curb pollution through the year,” he said at press conference to mark the end of the fortnight-long campaign.

Nearly 3,000 of these violations were due to construction and road dust violations. Seventy teams comprising officials from the Union Environment Ministry and the Delhi government went around the city to observe various instances of pollution.

He said the drive had translated into reduced pollution. “In the days during the campaign, there hasn’t been a day when air quality slipped into the ‘very poor category.’ I am not saying it is entirely due to the campaign but it has played a role.”

The campaign will now be extended to 100 top-polluted cities across India, where air quality is below standards, Dr. Vardhan said, adding that there will be drives organised around winter, when the problem of pollution peaks, because a system was in place.

Target fixed

The Ministry has a fixed target to cut air pollution in these cities by 50% over five years. The government has commissioned a study via the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to evaluate the sources of pollution in Delhi and is expected to be available by the end of March, said CPCB Chairman S.P. Parihar.

While Ministry claimed there was improvement in air quality during the campaign, it will now hold talks with States to focus on region-specific environmental issues.