GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

City records 22% rise in drunken driving cases

April 08, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

New Delhi

The Capital has recorded a 22% rise in the number of challans issued for drunken driving by the Delhi Traffic Police in the first three months of 2024, as opposed to the numbers in the same period in 2023. 

According to data shared by the department, from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024, the Delhi traffic police initiated special drives against drunken driving and issued challans to 6,591 violators. In comparison, in 2023, 5,384 challans were issued for the offence in the same period, the police said on Sunday. 

“The rise in such incidents is alarming and demands immediate attention from both law enforcement agencies and the public,” a senior officer of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The officer added that driving under the influence of alcohol not only puts the driver’s life at risk but also endangers the lives of pedestrians and other motorists on the roads, which underscores the urgent need for increased awareness and stringent enforcement of traffic regulations to ensure public safety in the Capital.

Related Topics

traffic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.