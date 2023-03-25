HamberMenu
Built without approval, Delhi PWD knocks down steps outside new Congress HQ

A Delhi Congress spokesperson said the demolition of the steps was not a matter of conflict

March 25, 2023 02:49 am | Updated 02:50 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

In an anti-encroachment drive in the run-up to the G-20 Summit, the Delhi PWD on Friday knocked down three steps built without approval outside the new Congress headquarters that is under construction at DDU Marg here.

A senior PWD official said the steps obstructed the footpath and were not part of the plan approved by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. “After carrying out an inspection on Monday, PWD officials duly notified the staff at the site and asked them to remove the steps as their construction outside the gate was not approved,” he added.

The Delhi Congress was duly notified and asked to demolish it a few days back, he said. “On receiving their consent, we demolished three steps that were constructed on the footpath,” the official said, adding that as per approved standards, steps can be constructed only inside the gate.

A Delhi Congress spokesperson said the construction of the concrete steps was temporary and their removal is not a matter of conflict. “A few days back, we were intimated by the PWD about the beautification of the footpath and the obstruction that the temporary steps were causing and we informed them that we are happy to cooperate with them,” he said.

