‘Brutally removed by police during protest’

Give salary to civic body workers: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said party leaders protesting outside the Civic Centre against non-payment of salaries to municipal corporation workers were “brutally” removed by the police and later detained.

‘Taken into custody’

The party said the BJP won’t be able to suppress AAP’s voice with “dictatorship”. Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said: “In a democratic country where it is the constitutional right of a common citizen to raise their voice against the wrong policies of the government, but the BJP-ruled Modi government is trying to suppress that voice. While protesting, AAP leaders were brutally pulled by the BJP-ruled Delhi Police and taken into custody.”

The party said that they were not given permission for a rally from Rajghat to Civic Centre.