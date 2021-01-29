Delhi

Blast outside Israeli Embassy, no injuries reported

Police personnel at the APJ Abdul Kalam Road after the explosion.   | Photo Credit: Saurabh Trivedi

A blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, a fire service official said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries. Some cars were damaged in the blast.

"The mirrors of two to three cars are broken. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," the official said.

The fire department received the call at 5.11 pm, as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away.

The bomb disposal squad of Delhi Police are conducting search operation to find out if there are more explosives in the area.

The embassy is located on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

-With inputs from Saurabh Trivedi

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2021 6:53:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/blast-outside-israeli-embassy/article33696621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY