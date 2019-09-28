BJP sends notices to CM, Bhardwaj

The Delhi BJP on Friday sent legal notices to CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj seeking an apology for their comments against State BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on the National Register of Citizens issue.
The notices threatened Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Bharadwaj of civil and criminal action if they failed to apologise within two days. The notices stated that BJP leaders were demanding an exercise similar to Assam’s NRC in Delhi to “check” Rohingyas and illegal migrants residing here. It accused Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Bharadwaj of “spreading misinformation” that people from U.P., Bihar and Odisha would be evicted if the NRC is implemented in Delhi.
