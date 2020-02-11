BJP refrains from making arrangements for celebrations

On the eve of Delhi Assembly election results here on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), exuded confidence of its victory though sought to maintain restraint when it came to preparations for celebrations amid exit poll results predicting a sweep by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Speaking on condition of anonymity, Delhi BJP leaders said that no special arrangements were made in advance for celebrations if the party wins the elections.

However, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asserted that his party would claim more than 45 seats in the 70-member Legislative Assembly and form the next government.

“Our confidence is based on a micro analysis of all the seats. The exit polls are rough estimates and I, along with the rest of the party, am confident that the BJP will form the government in Delhi with full majority,” Mr. Tiwari said.

The exit poll results aired immediately after the voting concluded on Saturday evening predicted a defeat for the BJP while giving the maximum number of seats to AAP. According to Delhi BJP’s media relations head Neelkant Bakshi, an “in-depth analysis” of all the seats showed that the party was ahead of AAP.