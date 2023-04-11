BJP holds protest over notice asking Haj panel to vacate office

April 11, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi BJP Minority Morcha on Monday held a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence against a notice issued by the government to the city’s Haj panel to vacate its office for overdue rent.

As per the notice issued by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on March 23, the Delhi State Haj Committee has been asked to pay more than ₹1.30 crore owed as rent. The notice also gave the committee 10 days to vacate the premises to avoid eviction/sealing. Rented out by DUSIB, the panel’s office is in Haj Manzil building, located at central Delhi’s Turkman Gate.

Accusing the AAP government of “political bias”, the BJP had said that the notice was served because its member Kausar Jahan had been elected as chairperson of the Haj panel.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who led the protest, said Mr. Kejriwal has “lost his mental balance” as the notice was issued to “harass” the Muslim community during the holy month of Ramzan.

Atif Rasheed, Delhi BJP Minority Morcha in-charge, said, “There are many such properties of the government whose rent is still due. No notice was sent to them. As the Kejriwal government was unable to elect its chairperson in the Haj committee, it is bent on taking revenge.”

The protests will continue until the notice is withdrawn, he added.