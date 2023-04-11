HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP holds protest over notice asking Haj panel to vacate office

The Delhi State Haj Committee had been issued a notice by DUSIB in March to vacate its office for not paying rental dues of more than ₹1.30 crore

April 11, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (centre), with BJP Minority Morcha members, during a protest against the Delhi government on Monday.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (centre), with BJP Minority Morcha members, during a protest against the Delhi government on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi BJP Minority Morcha on Monday held a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence against a notice issued by the government to the city’s Haj panel to vacate its office for overdue rent.

As per the notice issued by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on March 23, the Delhi State Haj Committee has been asked to pay more than ₹1.30 crore owed as rent. The notice also gave the committee 10 days to vacate the premises to avoid eviction/sealing. Rented out by DUSIB, the panel’s office is in Haj Manzil building, located at central Delhi’s Turkman Gate.

Accusing the AAP government of “political bias”, the BJP had said that the notice was served because its member Kausar Jahan had been elected as chairperson of the Haj panel.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who led the protest, said Mr. Kejriwal has “lost his mental balance” as the notice was issued to “harass” the Muslim community during the holy month of Ramzan.

Atif Rasheed, Delhi BJP Minority Morcha in-charge, said, “There are many such properties of the government whose rent is still due. No notice was sent to them. As the Kejriwal government was unable to elect its chairperson in the Haj committee, it is bent on taking revenge.”

The protests will continue until the notice is withdrawn, he added.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.