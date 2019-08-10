Autorickshaw driver held for killing senior citizen

An autorickshaw driver has been arrested for murdering an elderly woman for resisting robbery in Sarita Vihar, the police said on Friday.

His friend has also been nabbed in connection with the case. Mazid from Pul Prahladpur had robbed the victim of her mobile phone and jewellery, which have been recovered, said an officer. On November 10, 2018, 72-year-old Roop Lata was found dead in Sarita Vihar and a case was registered.

During interrogation, Mazid said the victim boarded his auto from Vayusenabad bus stand to her house in Taimoor Nagar.

“On the way, Mazid made an excuse of heavy jam and took the woman the wrong way assuring her it would be traffic-free,” said an officer.

The accused then took her to a deserted spot and when she raised an alarm, Mazid strangulated her and fled with her jewellery, mobile phone and other belongings. “Mazid then narrated the incident to his friend Govindpal from the save locality, who then asked him to throw the phone. On the pretext of throwing it, Govindpal took it and gave the phone to one of his relatives,” the officer added.