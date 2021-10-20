Aspiring model stabbed to death

Police suspect it to be a case of unrequited love; victim was attacked near her house

The dreams of a 24-year-old woman aspiring to become a make-up artist and model were shattered when she was stabbed to death allegedly by a man suspected to be in unrequited love with her. The incident occurred late on Monday night in Dwarka’s Bindapur area.

Dolly Babbar, who was fondly called Kishu by her family and friends, was stabbed at least three times, barely a few metres away from her house.

At Om Vihar crematorium, recalling the events of Monday night, Dolly’s father Sudarshan Kumar Babbar, an auto driver, said that around 11.30 p.m., Dolly told her grandmother that she was leaving for her friend’s cake-cutting function in Uttam Nagar’s Om Vihar and would be back in an hour.

Harrowing sights

However, the police woke the family up around 2.30 a.m. and took them to the spot. “I saw my daughter bleeding and sitting on the road face down. I don’t know whether she was alive or dead but the police called for an ambulance, which came an hour late and we just kept sitting there looking at her body from a distance,” said Mr. Babbar, criticising the police for keeping them in the dark. “What if she was alive and the police didn’t call the ambulance on time?” he asked.

Later, neighbours narrated the incident to the family, which the CCTV corroborated. “In the CCTV footage, three men are visible. We know all of them as they stay in the same area and have been friends with Kishu. One of them attacked her with a knife after which she ran towards our street, bleeding from her arm. She then called her friend for help. Within minutes, this man returned and struck her again. The three of them then fled,” Mr. Babbar said.

According to the family, the two men, who were seen with the prime suspect, were close to Dolly and she used to tie rakhis on their wrists. When the man attacked her, she was hiding behind the other two, the family said. Neighbours have also told them that she was fighting with someone over the phone. “When people saw her crying for help, no one came out of their house,” her father said.

“She called her friend for help, who then immediately alerted us. But my wife was half asleep and didn’t take it seriously,” Mr. Babbar said, crying. “Now, she [mother] will not be able to forgive herself,” he said. Dolly was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Motive unclear

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said the motive remained unclear and they could ascertain it only after the three suspects are in their custody. However, it is suspected that the victim and the prime accused were in a relationship and he was upset that she wasn’t with him anymore. The police said they are yet to ascertain whether the murder was planned or happened on the spur of the moment.

Dolly’s family said they had planned to get her married to the man she liked, in less than a year. “He was the one she had called for help. He has also given his statement,” Mr. Babbar said.