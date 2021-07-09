App booked for using pics of women without consent

DCW issues notice to police, seeks report on action taken

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell registered an FIR against the “Sulli Deals” app where photos of Muslim women were being displayed without their consent, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to the police regarding the same and sought a detailed action taken report.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal, said: “Acting on a complaint received on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal regarding ‘Sulli Deals’ mobile application, a case under Section 354-A of the IPC has been registered on Wednesday and investigation taken up.”

He said notices have been sent to “GitHub” app to share the relevant details.

The notice issued to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) had said: “The DCW has taken suo-moto cognisance on media report of uploading of pictures of many girls on the Internet using a platform namely ‘GitHub’.”

‘A derogatory term’

It has been reported that photos of hundreds of Muslim women and girls were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app using GitHub — by the name of “Sulli Deals” — on Sunday (July 4).

Reportedly, Sulli is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslim women.

According to media reports, the app came to light when people started sharing their pictures with the term “Sulli deal of the day” on Twitter, the panel had said. “Subsequently, many women had to leave social media platforms after their images got circulated. This is a very serious matter and constitutes cybercrime,” the DCW had said.