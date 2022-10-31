Air quality turns ‘severe’ in Delhi

It is likely to remain ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ for next six days

Youngsters ride bicycles on Kartavya Path as the air quality deteriorated in the Capital on October 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The air quality of the national capital on October 31, 2022 night deteriorated to the “severe” category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 403 at 10 p.m. on Monday, up from 392 (“very poor”) category, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. daily official bulletin, which is considered as the day’s official AQI. A higher value of AQI means an increase in air pollution.

The air quality of Delhi is likely to remain largely in “severe” to “very poor” category for the next six days, according to the Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

“The fire counts were observed in Punjab (1,898) and Haryana (112) on October 29, and Punjab (1,761) and Haryana (112) on October 30,” the agency said.

An AQI between 301 and 400 is termed “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Air pollution of “severe” level “affects healthy people” and “seriously impacts those with existing diseases”, according to the CPCB.