AIIA becomes first institute of Ayurveda to get A++ grade in NAAC

August 24, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a recent review by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has achieved an A++ grade. It also got a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.55 from NAAC.

Over the past five years, the institution has signed 54 MOUs at the national and international levels. It has successfully treated over 15 lakh patients in the five years, published more than 1,500 publications in the field of Ayurveda, and currently has 345 scholars pursuing PG and PhD programmes.

The Director of the AIIA, Professor Dr. Tanuja Nesari, said, “This achievement is a result of the culmination of continuous effort over the past five years. Obtaining an A++ grade from NAAC is a matter of pride as NAAC evaluates not only the academic activities but also the overall administration of higher education institutions in India.”