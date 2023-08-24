HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIIA becomes first institute of Ayurveda to get A++ grade in NAAC

It also got a CGPA of 3.55 from NAAC

August 24, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Over the past five years, the All India Institute of Ayurveda has successfully treated over 15 lakh patients,

Over the past five years, the All India Institute of Ayurveda has successfully treated over 15 lakh patients, | Photo Credit: File photo

In a recent review by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has achieved an A++ grade. It also got a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.55 from NAAC.

Over the past five years, the institution has signed 54 MOUs at the national and international levels. It has successfully treated over 15 lakh patients in the five years, published more than 1,500 publications in the field of Ayurveda, and currently has 345 scholars pursuing PG and PhD programmes.

The Director of the AIIA, Professor Dr. Tanuja Nesari, said, “This achievement is a result of the culmination of continuous effort over the past five years. Obtaining an A++ grade from NAAC is a matter of pride as NAAC evaluates not only the academic activities but also the overall administration of higher education institutions in India.”

Related Topics

Delhi / ayurveda

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.