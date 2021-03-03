Academic members oppose merger of DU college, AUD

The Academics for Action and Development on Tuesday opposed the Cabinet’s approval to merge Delhi University’s College of Arts with the Ambedkar University.
‘Unilateral attack’
DU Executive Committee member Seema Das said: “This is a unilateral attack on the university disregarding the statutory provisions of DU, which is an integral whole. No unit will be allowed to be taken away from DU as this will adversely affect the high-quality academic environment achieved by the collective efforts of all the units. We demand that DU administration should not repeat its slack approach on this issue as was shown in case of NSIT and nip this destructive design in the bud.”
In a letter to the university administration, the EC and Academic Council members said: “We strongly oppose the decision of the State Cabinet to merge Delhi College of Arts with the B.R. Ambedkar University...We urge you to take immediate and necessary steps to halt this unwarranted process.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath