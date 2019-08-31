AAP, BJP spar at public event; FIR filed

AAP workers, led by party leader Dilip Pandey, on Friday went to attend a public event by BJP MP Vijay Goel that saw both sides accusing each other of hooliganism. The BJP ended up filing an FIR against AAP in the matter.

While Mr. Goel accused AAP of “resorting to hooliganism” out of “desperation and disappointment”, AAP claimed that Mr. Pandey and others were “manhandled” by the BJP workers.

“I was addressing a meeting organised by the RWA federation, United Residents of Delhi, and asking the Kejriwal government to return the money of the honest people who paid their water bills and penalties on time when AAP leader Dilip Pandey arrived at the venue and started disrupting the meeting,” Mr. Goel alleged.

“He was later made to leave the venue and an FIR was filed against him by RWA General Secretary Saurabh Gandhi at Mukherjee Nagar police station,” Mr. Goel said.

The former Delhi BJP chief further argued that the Chief Minister had “failed to win even a single election” after 2015 and was providing electricity and water bill waivers just “to gather votes”.

“Of his [CM’s] seven Lok Sabha candidates, the security money of five was forfeited... Now, out of desperation and disappointment, Kejriwal is giving electricity and water bill waivers just to gather votes,” Mr. Goel argued.

“With just four months left for the [Delhi Assembly] election, Kejriwal is trying to dupe the voters. First he extorted money from people in the name of electricity and water bills, and now he is fooling them,” he added.

AAP hits back

“At the event, Dilip Pandey sought to know Vijay Goel ji’s stand on the announcement by the Delhi government regarding making electricity free up to 200 units and waiving of dues on water bill. Vijay Goel’s colleagues misbehaved with him [Mr. Pandey] and AAP workers,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Mr. Singh, in a letter to Mr. Goel, asked if the BJP supports the full subsidy given to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity.