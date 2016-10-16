Thumbs up for second mega PTM in government schools

The second mega parent teacher meeting (PTM) in Delhi government schools was held on Saturday as part of the ‘Chunauti 2018’ scheme.

Considered one of the most widely-appreciated interventions of the Delhi government in the field of education, the first PTM was held on July 30 earlier this year.

This time, the schools were instructed to focus on the results of the summative assessments that was conducted in the last week of September. The PTM was held between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the morning shifts and between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the evening shifts. A detailed report card was given to the parents to help them understand the academic score and general behaviour of their children.

“The condition of the school has become better in the last year. My daughter does not complain of any trouble now. She is happy, which makes us happy. The teachers, too, are being co-operative,” said Reshma, a parent.

“Our workload has increased, but we are happy with this initiative,” said a government school teacher on condition of anonymity.

“Earlier, we used to call parents to discuss their child’s report, but not many would respond. However, under this scheme, schools call every parent with invitations being sent out,” he said.

“This initiative is helping us motivate parents to send their wards to school regularly, besides offering insights into how to help their children,” he added.

The teachers also explained to the parents the idea behind the government’s ‘Every Child Can Read’ campaign, which looks to ensure 100 per cent literacy before November 14.

“I like the idea of mega PTMs. Parents who did not visit the school earlier have to now come compulsorily. The classrooms are cleaner and we do not face any problems regarding water or sanitisation,” says Shalu, a student.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, meanwhile, visited some schools in his constituency.

He said, “We are very happy with the turnout of parents. They have found the perfect window to interact with the teachers. It is an excellent opportunity for both parents and teachers to understand the requirements of the children. Everyone - teachers, children, parents - is happy with the PTMs,” Mr Sisodia said.

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai also visited schools to interact with parents and students.

While the mega PTMs have been getting a positive response from schools and parents alike, there are some students who feel that the bigger issues are not being discussed.

“Mega PTMs are helpful and I am satisfied with my school. However, the lack of teachers in government schools is not being talked about. Our principal has been trying to get an English teacher for us, but she has been unable to do so despite several attempts. I would request the government to focus on these issues too,” said Simran Chauhan, a student of R.S.K.V No.2 in Shakarpur.

(The writer is an

intern with The Hindu)