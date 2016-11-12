Rs. 500 crore plant to produce ethanol from crop residue

Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced a new plant to produce ethanol to be set up in Bathinda with an outlay of Rs 500 crore.
The minister said that the foundation stone of the plant will be laid in the next 15 days.
Mr Pradhan, while addressing gathering in Ludhiana, said this plant will convert the paddy residue into ethanol and said that this will not only provide an additional income to the farmers but also save the State from the pollution created by the stubble burning.
Mr Pradhan, who was on a day-long tour in Punjab, said that he would himself lay the foundation stone of the plant.
Speaking on this occasion, Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal said the plant at a cost of Rs 500 crore which would be established at Bathinda with assistance with the Union ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, would make bio-fuel from the residue of paddy crop.
Terming it as a remarkable initiative, Mr Badal said that this would put a stop to the burning of paddy which in turn would lead to reduction of pollution level in the environment.
Divulging more, he said that the stress would be on establishing these plants in every district in league with the private players and the modalities would be worked out soon.
He also said that this unique measure would also result in the farmers getting richer by Rs 3,000-4,000 per acre.
The Union Minister on this occasion, symbolically distributed free LPG connections to 12 women belonging to BPL and SC / ST families.
- PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor