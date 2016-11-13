NOTES-EXCISE (RPT)

Jewellers asked to give details of gold sales
In another move to check illegal sale of gold on demonetised high-value notes, excise officials have summoned details of sale gold and ornaments from over 600 jewellers across 25 cities.
Officials of the Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence (DGCEI), an intelligence arm under the Union Finance Ministry, sent notices to these jewellers seeking details of gold sales in the past four days, beginning Monday, official sources said on Friday.
They have also been asked to give details like the quantity of stock held by them. Teams of DGCEI officials will also visited major jewellery stores and their manufacturing units to serve notices, the sources said.
Initially, jewellers in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Vijaywada, Nashik and Lucknow will be under the scrutiny. Sources added that the exercise may be extended to other cities later.
The move comes after the Union Finance Ministry directed jewellers to sell gold and gold ornaments only against a customer’s PAN card details.
— PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor