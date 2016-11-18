Mother-son killed in road mishap

A mother-son duo was killed and their two family members were seriously injured when their car collided with a private bus near Banga on Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road on Thursday.

The family was returning from Mukerian town after attending a marriage, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj Sharma and his mother Neelam Sharma.

Kavita Sharma, wife of deceased man, and son Divansh were admitted to the local Civil Hospital in a serious condition, the police said.

The bus driver fled from the spot after the incident, the police said, adding a case has been registered in this connection. - PTI