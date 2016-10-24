Man gunned down in his office

A 35-year-old was shot dead in his office by four unidentified persons on Sunday evening.

The incident took place around 5.45 p.m. when victim Veenu Pandit was sitting in his Geeta Colony office with an associate. “Four persons on a motorcycle suddenly opened fire at Veenu. He was taken to a hospital, but was declared brought dead,” said DCP (East) Rishi Pal.

Akash, a financier who was with the victim, purportedly told the police that the suspects barged into the shop, shot at Veenu and fled. Police sources said the incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the premises, adding that a country-made firearm and some cartridges have been recovered from the spot. “He was in the finance business and unsettled payments cannot be ruled out as possible motive,” said the officer.

Mr. Pal said Veenu reportedly has about 15 criminals cases pending against him. The Sahibabad resident had business in trans-Yamuna region of Delhi as well.