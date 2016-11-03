Govt starts digitising Delhi’s land records

The Delhi government has started the process of digitising land records and the data will soon be made available online.

The Revenue Department is implementing the process to develop a comprehensive and transparent land records management system, said Deputy Commissioner (IT/Central) Rupesh Kumar Thakur.

Starting Tuesday, the department will issue only digitally- igned Record of Rights (ROR) at the district offices of the Delhi government, for the ‘ khatas’ that are digitally signed.

The service of issuance of digitally signed ROR shall be offered to Delhi residents at Indrprastha Bhu-Lekh (Delhi Land Record Information) of the Revenue Department.

Mr. Thakur said that land records of all rural villages of Delhi — except for the villages of north district and the villages that are under consolidation, inquiry, PLR act or have mutilated records — have been digitised and digitally signed.

Going online

A ROR can now be obtained from the Citizen Service Centres at the respective district offices or can be downloaded fromwww.dlrc.delhigovt.nic.in.

The deputy commissioner (DC) said that the district offices have been directed to prominently display the list of villages and khatas, which are yet to be digitally signed, on notice boards and the respective district websites. He said that the digital signing of khatas of north district and the Delhi government will be completed shortly.

Apart from ROR, mutation of land records will now also be available online. The we-based online mutation is also being launched shortly, which is interlinked with the ROR and any mutation will be reflected in the ROR immediately, Mr. Thakur said. So far, 33,458 khatas have been digitised, he added.

Many benefits

The DC said that digitisation will ensure that revenue field functionaries are unable to tamper with records.

He added that the digitally signed RORs will be available 24X7 in the public domain and can be downloaded by the residents.

Mr. Thakur said that Delhiites will no longer need to visit the revenue offices in person and stand in queues in order to get revenue records. It will reduce the interface of the public with revenue field functionaries. He also said that this will help in bringing transparency and weed out corruption.

From now on, the Revenue Department will issue only digitally signed Record of Rights