Delhi pollution: Rajasthan, Punjab refute criticism

Rajasthan and Punjab on Monday dismissed criticism levelled at the two States for contributing to the worsening air quality in Delhi.

Rajasthan Environment Minister Raj Kumar Rinwa said the State has a “negligible role” in the alarming air pollution level in Delhi, while Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for holding Punjab responsible. “Blaming Punjab farmers is shameless,” he said.