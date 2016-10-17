Coin minting factory busted, 2 held

Two more members of the gang involved in minting fake coins in outer Delhi’s Bawana area have been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said the arrest of the duo -- identified as Sanjay Sharma and Sunil Kumar -- led the police to bust another coin minting factory in west Delhi’s Peeragarhi. Their arrest takes the count of those nabbed in connection with minting of fake coins to six.

Equipment seized

The police seized 800 counterfeit currency coins of denominations of Rs. 10 and Rs. 5 from the two. Ten dyes used for minting coins, two hydraulic machines and raw materials were also seized from the factory.

“We received a tip-off that two persons would come near Kali Mata Mandir in Rohini to supply fake coins. Immediately, a special team of officers led by ACP Shweta Chauhan was constituted. Acting on the information, the police party apprehended the duo -- Sanjay Sharma and Sunil Kumar -- from the spot,” said Mr. Yadav.

Initially 400 fake coins of Rs.10 each and 200 fake coins of Rs.10 each were seized from the possession of from Sunil and Sanjay, respectively.

“A factory operating at Peeragarhi was identified and 200 coins of Rs.10 each, two hydraulic machines, 10 dyes and some raw material were seized at their instance. They revealed that this fake coin syndicate was being run by the accused persons with the help of Naresh Kumar, who was recently arrested,” said Mr. Yadav. The two further claimed that they were dragged into the business of making fake coins by Naresh. Naresh was arrested on October 2, and based on the information given by him a factory minting counterfeit coins in Bawana Industrial Area was busted.