Accused names more staff involved in spy ring

: The Pakistan High Commission employee, who was recently expelled by India for spying, has named 16 other “staffers” who were also allegedly involved in the espionage ring.

During an interrogation by the Delhi Police and intelligence agencies, the staffer, Mehmood Akhtar, claimed that 16 other employees of the Mission were in touch with spies for extracting sensitive information and documents pertaining to the Army and BSF deployment, said a senior police officer privy to the probe.

His claims are being verified and, if found to be true, the police might write to the Ministry of External Affairs to take the matter forward, the officer said. Crime Branch teams are raiding various places in Rajasthan to apprehend the locals who were providing confidential documents and information to Akhtar, who allegedly headed the espionage racket.

Hunt on

Two teams of Crime Branch are currently in Rajasthan along with the other arrested accused-- Maulana Ramzan, Subhash Jangir and Shoaib-- to seek details of paramilitary personnel who might be involved in leaking information to them, sources said. Two persons have also been detained in Rajasthan and are being questioned, said the officer.

“It is suspected that some retired officers were in touch with the arrested spies,” he said.

Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Munavvar Saleem’s personal assistant Farhat Khan was also arrested last week in connection with the espionage racket. The Pakistan High Commission staffer was caught receiving secret documents here on October 26.

Ramzan and Jangir, residents of Nagaur, Rajasthan, were held along with Akhtar. Another accused, Shoaib, was detained in Jodhpur and brought to Delhi where he was arrested. —PTI

