4 police stations declared ‘Eat Right campus’ by FSSAI

Initiative focuses on promoting healthy eating

Four police stations of New Delhi district have been certified as ‘Eat Right Campus’ by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the police said on Wednesday.

Eat Right India is a flagship mission of FSSAI, which aims at ensuring that the citizens of the country get safe and nutritious food. Under this initiative, ‘Sehatmand Delhi’ programme has been launched to identify premises that can be recognised as ‘Eat Right Campus’. The New Delhi district took up this initiative to focus on the health of its personnel across canteens, kitchens and mess in the district.

The programme included a preliminary audit of the campus, identifying the gaps and rectifying them through capacity building, training and sensitisation, creation of standard operating procedures, followed by final the audit by third party agencies, said the police. Successful completion of these activities lead to the recognition of the campus as Eat Right Campus and a certificate to this effect was issued by the FSSAI.

The police said a training and infrastructural change drive was carried out across police stations after which four of them — Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, Mandir Marg, and Tilak Marg — were able to meet the benchmark for certification with ‘Five Star Category’.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said this is the first such initiative to be taken for health and nutrition of police personnel in the country and these “four police stations are the first and only ones to achieve such certification”. “It also percolates the message of Eat Right to a larger population through our officers, their families and visitors coming to police stations,” he said.