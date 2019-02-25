Delhi

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: SC judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna recuses himself from hearing Sajjan Kumar’s appeal

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar. File

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar. File   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The matter came up for hearing before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recused himself from hearing the appeal of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar challenging the Delhi High Court verdict sentencing him to life term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The 73-year-old Kumar surrendered before a trial court in Delhi on December 31, 2018 to serve the sentence in pursuance of the High Court’s December 17 judgment awarding him life imprisonment for the “remainder of his natural life“.

The case in which Kumar was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment’s Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

